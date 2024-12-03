Sardar Rajinder Singh Bara Singh (1967 – 2024)

Sardar Rajinder Singh s/o Late Bara Singh

Village: Chakkar, Ludhiana

22.6.1967 – 3.12.2024

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh

It’s with deep sorrow that we inform the passing of Sdr Rajinder Singh on Tuesday, 3rd December 2024, leaving loving mother Amar Kaur, beloved wife Mdm Jeasbir Kaur, sons Sukhvinder, Arvinder & Tarvinder, daughter-in-law Simran, brothers Nimmy & Billy and sister Guddi.

FINAL RIGHTS

4 Dec 2024 (Wednesday)

10:30am: Arrival at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall , Jalan Loke Yew, KL

12:00pm: Saskar (cremation)

Nimmy 012 233 0777

Sukhvin 018 315 2400

Arvin 010 861 1624

| Entry: 3 Dec 2024 | Source: Family

