Sardarni Surinder Kaur (1950 – 2024), Rawang

SURINDER KAUR D/O SADHU SINGH BHALL

23.3.1950 – 23.12.2024

Husband: Late Rashim Singh s/o Kesar Singh Johal

Children / Spouses

Manjit Kaur / RK Subash Sarjit Kaur Jagjit Singh (Sunny) Harvinder Singh (Inderr) Hardeep Singh (Ronnie) / Sukwender Kaur Charanjit Kaur (Shirley) / Subramaniam Late Baldave Singh (Ricky) Late Ranjit Singh (Ramesh)

Grandchildren

Tdharshan Sharma Mukeshh Sharma Arihantt Rao Hitesh Rao Ankeeta Rao

FINAL RITES

24 Dec 2024 (Tuesday)

11.15am: Cortège leaves from No 2, Jalan KE 5/6, Kota Emerald, Rawang

(Visitation can be done at the residence from today onwards)

12 noon: Cremation at Hindu Crematorium Serendah, Selangor

PATH DA BHOG

4 Jan 2025 (Saturday), 9am – 12noon

Gurdwara Sahib Rawang

010 285 3897 Ronnie (Son)

0111 2418 002 Tdharshan (Grandson)

| Entry: 23 Dec 2024 | Source: Family

