First Mithi Yaad: Sardarni Kartar Kaur Gill (Kaleke) (1936 – 2024)

IN LOVING MEMORY | 1ST MITHI YAAD

SARDARNI KARTAR KAUR GILL (KALEKE)

d/o Late Sardar Maggar Singh Gill & Late Sardarni Nihal Kaur;

w/o Late Gernail Singh Jatana

(10.01.1936 — 19.01.2024)

Those we love don’t go away; they walk beside us every day. In our hearts, you will always remain. You are deeply missed. In the midst of our grief, we find comfort in knowing that you are at peace. Your memory will forever be a blessing.

Forever loved and cherished by

Children /Spouses

Jaswir Kaur

Kartar Singh / Baldeep Kaur

Kerpal Kaur / Late Lakhbir Singh

Jaspal Kaur / Harbajan Singh

Ranjit Kaur / Karam Singh

Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Relatives & Friends.

We humbly invite you and your family to join us for Kirtan Darbar, followed by Sehaj Paath Da Bhog on:

Sunday, 5th January 2025,

9:30 am – 12:00 pm

Gurdwara Sahib Kampung Pandan Settlement, KL

Kindly treat this as a personal invitation from the family.

Guru ka Langgar will be served thereafter.

For any further inquiries, please contact: 016 – 2066 114 (Guddi) 016 – 361 7313 (Parveen)

| Entry: 21 Dec 2024 | Source: Family

