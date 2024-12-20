Sardar Mahinder Singh (1937 – 2024), Ipoh

Sardar Mahinder Singh

Son of late Gujar Singh

15.10.1937 – 19.12.2024

Husband to late Amrit Kaur Gill and devoted and loving father to Ravi and his wile Anita, Ritu and her husband Sukhdeep, a proud and doting grandfather to Anisha, Amal, Maya and Aaron.

Caregiver – Betsy joy Cantila

“Your life is a blessing and your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. Wherever you maybe, you are always in our hearts.”

Cremation will be held on 21st, December 2024 (Saturday) at 12 noon at Kek Look Seah Crematorium (Bercham). Cortege leaves 6, Laluan Canning, Ipoh Garden, Ipoh at 11:30am

Path da Bhog will be held on 29th December, 2024 (Sunday) from 10am – 12 noon at Gurdwara Sahib Ashby Road (Greentown), Ipoh

Please contact – Ravi 012 284 2068, Anita 012 506 8449

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 20 Dec 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here