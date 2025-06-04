Shah Alam, Klang and Setia City power up Vaisakhi hockey

Setia City Darbar emerged champions for the Under-18 category at Vaisakhi 2025 Hockey Tournament in April 2025

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Meet the Setia City Darbar team that emerged champions for the Under-18 category of a recent hockey tournament organised to celebrate Vaiskahi 2025.

In April, Gurdwara Sahib Guru Nanak Shah Alam, Gurdwara Sahib Klang and Setia City Darbar hosted the Vaisakhi 2025 Hockey Tournament.

It turned out to be a vibrant celebration of sportsmanship, community and talent. It saw a good turnout, drawing teams and supporters from across the region, showcasing a blend of experienced players and promising young talent.

The competition featured three categories – Under-12, Under-18, and Open – and each match was packed with energy, determination and skill.

Here are the winning teams.

Under-12: Gurdwara Sahib Klang (champion) and Gurdwara Sahib Putrajaya (2nd Runner-Up)

Under-18: Setia City Darbar (champion) and Gurdwara Sahib Kampung Pandan (2nd Runner-Up)

Open Category: Gurdwara Sahib Shah Alam (champion) and Gurdwara Sahib Klang A (2nd Runner-Up).

