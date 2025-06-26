Sardani Sukhdev Kaur (1939 – 2025), Johor Bahru

Sardani Sukhdev Kaur

1.4.1939 – 25.6.2025

Sadden to inform the passing of, Sardani Sukhdev Kaur (W/O Late Sdr Amar Singh Bedi) on 25 June 2025.

LAST RITES

26 June 2025, Thursday

1.00pm onwards: Last respects at Gurdwara Sahib Johor Bahru (GSJB)

2.45 pm: Cortege leaves from GSJB

3.30pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Kebun Teh

4.00pm: Kirtan Sohila

4 30pm: Alahnia path at GSJB

Langgar will be served at GSJB

Contact: Balvinder Kaur 016 462 7525, 011 1171 7364

| Entry: 26 June 2025 | Source: Family

