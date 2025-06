Sardarni Hunneil Kaur (1945 – 2025), Klang

HUNNEIL KAUR D/O LATE BACHITAR SINGH

8.11.1945 – 25.6.2025

Klang | Village: Hukumatwala; Firozpur

Husband: Late Budh Singh

Children / Spouses:

Darshan Singh / Lakhwinder Kaur

Kashminder Singh / Karmjeet Kaur

Amarjeet Kaur / Surjeet Singh (Melbourne)

Grandchildren:

Sharaddip Singh

Jesveena Kaur

Arshdip Singh

Sukhpreet Kaur

Prabhjeet Singh

Taraanjeet Kaur

Simarjeet Kaur

LAST RITES

Friday, 27 June 2025

1.00pm: Cortège leaves from No 49, Lorong Sri Damak 58, Taman Sri Andalas, 41200, Klang, Selangor

2.00pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Simpang Lima Crematorium, Klang

AKHAND PATH

Gurdwara Sahib Klang

29 June (Sunday) to 1 July (Tuesday)

Akand path will commence at 5pm on 29th June, Sunday

Akand Path Bhog on 1st July, Tuesday (5pm-7pm)

Contact:

012 – 313 5901 (Darshan)

016 – 378 3326 (Sharaddip)

012 – 313 6053 (Lakhwinder Kaur)

| Entry: 25 June 2025 | Source: Family

