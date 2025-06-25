Maniishapriet Kaur Akhara (2005-2025) Kuching, Sarawak

Maniishapriet Kaur Akhara

17.10.2005 – 24.6.2025

Kuching, Sarawak | Village: Akhara

A devoted daughter, a caring sister and much loved and cherished granddaughter, niece and cousin. Very much loved by everyone who knows her and shall forever be remembered and her memory etched in our hearts.

Parents: Terjinder Singh Akhara & Hervinder Kaur

Grandparents:

Late Jail Singh Akhara & Madam Jaswant Kor (Paternal)

Late Hajura Singh Brar & Late Tejinder Kaur (Maternal)

Brother: Jasdeep Singh Akhara

Sister: Bhavinjit Kaur Akhara

Tayaji & Tayiji, Mamaji & Mamiji, Masijis & Maserjis, Phuajis & Phuperjis and cousins

LAST RITES

Thursday, 26 June 2025

10am to 12.30pm: Wake at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL

12.30pm: Saskaar (cremation)

PATH DA BHOG

Gurdwara Sahib Kuching

Sunday, 6 July 2025

9.30am to 12noon

Jasdeep 019 818 8342 | Hardip 012 799 3161

Malkit 013 366 4538

| Entry: 25 June 2025 | Source: Family

