Maniishapriet Kaur Akhara (2005-2025) Kuching, Sarawak

Maniishapriet Kaur Akhara
17.10.2005 – 24.6.2025
Kuching, Sarawak | Village: Akhara
A devoted daughter, a caring sister and much loved and cherished granddaughter, niece and cousin. Very much loved by everyone who knows her and shall forever be remembered and her memory etched in our hearts.
Parents: Terjinder Singh Akhara & Hervinder Kaur
Grandparents:
Late Jail Singh Akhara & Madam Jaswant Kor (Paternal)
Late Hajura Singh Brar & Late Tejinder Kaur (Maternal)
Brother: Jasdeep Singh Akhara
Sister: Bhavinjit Kaur Akhara
Tayaji & Tayiji, Mamaji & Mamiji, Masijis & Maserjis, Phuajis & Phuperjis and cousins
LAST RITES
Thursday, 26 June 2025
10am to 12.30pm: Wake at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL
12.30pm: Saskaar (cremation)
PATH DA BHOG
Gurdwara Sahib Kuching
Sunday, 6 July 2025
9.30am to 12noon
Jasdeep 019 818 8342 | Hardip 012 799 3161
Malkit 013 366 4538
