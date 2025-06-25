Sardar Hari Singh Chehal (1935 – 2025) EX-LLN / TNB

SARDAR HARI SINGH CHEHAL

(1935 – 2025) EX-LLN / TNB
Village: Alisher, Mansa, India

With profound grief & sorrow, we inform the passing of our beloved father
HARI SINGH CHEHAL. He passed away peacefully at home. He leaves behind
a legacy of love, warmth & loads of wisdom.

Deeply and fondly remembered by family;

Wife: HARJINDER KAUR

Children / Spouses
Amarjit Singh & Suria Kumari
Jagjit Singh & Kulwant Kaur
Malkit Singh & Harbhajan Kaur
Kuldeep Singh & Amardeep Kaur
Charanjit Singh & Jit Kaur

Grandchildren/Spouses
Gurjit Singh & Baljinder Kaur
Baljit Singh & Pari Kaur
Manmohanjit Singh
Sohanjit Singh
Raveena Kaur & Baaljinder Singh
Manisha Jit Kaur
Dheshraj Singh
Dheshwin Kaur
Ajay Harveen Singh
Previnjit Kaur
Dheshpreet Kaur

Great Grand Child
Anaiyrareet Kaur

SASKAR / CREMATION
DATE: 27th June 2025 (Friday)
TIME: 1pm
LOCATION: NIRVANA Memorial Park Shah Alam (Jalan Pusaka 21/1, Off Persiaran Jubli Perak, Seksyen 21, 40300 Shah Alam)

Cortege leaves from residence at 12 noon:
(17, Jln Anggerik Eria 31/111, Kota Kemuning 40460 Shah Alam)

Path Da Bhog: To-Be-Confirmed

CONTACT
Jagjit : 019 270 2489
Malkit : 012 233 6372
Charanjit : 012 217 7049

We request everyone to join us in offering prayers of peace for the departed soul.
With love from the Chehal family

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

