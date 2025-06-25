SARDAR HARI SINGH CHEHAL
(1935 – 2025) EX-LLN / TNB
Village: Alisher, Mansa, India
With profound grief & sorrow, we inform the passing of our beloved father
HARI SINGH CHEHAL. He passed away peacefully at home. He leaves behind
a legacy of love, warmth & loads of wisdom.
Deeply and fondly remembered by family;
Wife: HARJINDER KAUR
Children / Spouses
Amarjit Singh & Suria Kumari
Jagjit Singh & Kulwant Kaur
Malkit Singh & Harbhajan Kaur
Kuldeep Singh & Amardeep Kaur
Charanjit Singh & Jit Kaur
Grandchildren/Spouses
Gurjit Singh & Baljinder Kaur
Baljit Singh & Pari Kaur
Manmohanjit Singh
Sohanjit Singh
Raveena Kaur & Baaljinder Singh
Manisha Jit Kaur
Dheshraj Singh
Dheshwin Kaur
Ajay Harveen Singh
Previnjit Kaur
Dheshpreet Kaur
Great Grand Child
Anaiyrareet Kaur
SASKAR / CREMATION
DATE: 27th June 2025 (Friday)
TIME: 1pm
LOCATION: NIRVANA Memorial Park Shah Alam (Jalan Pusaka 21/1, Off Persiaran Jubli Perak, Seksyen 21, 40300 Shah Alam)
Cortege leaves from residence at 12 noon:
(17, Jln Anggerik Eria 31/111, Kota Kemuning 40460 Shah Alam)
Path Da Bhog: To-Be-Confirmed
CONTACT
Jagjit : 019 270 2489
Malkit : 012 233 6372
Charanjit : 012 217 7049
We request everyone to join us in offering prayers of peace for the departed soul.
With love from the Chehal family
