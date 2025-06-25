SARDAR HARI SINGH CHEHAL

(1935 – 2025) EX-LLN / TNB

Village: Alisher, Mansa, India

With profound grief & sorrow, we inform the passing of our beloved father

HARI SINGH CHEHAL. He passed away peacefully at home. He leaves behind

a legacy of love, warmth & loads of wisdom.

Deeply and fondly remembered by family;

Wife: HARJINDER KAUR

Children / Spouses

Amarjit Singh & Suria Kumari

Jagjit Singh & Kulwant Kaur

Malkit Singh & Harbhajan Kaur

Kuldeep Singh & Amardeep Kaur

Charanjit Singh & Jit Kaur

Grandchildren/Spouses

Gurjit Singh & Baljinder Kaur

Baljit Singh & Pari Kaur

Manmohanjit Singh

Sohanjit Singh

Raveena Kaur & Baaljinder Singh

Manisha Jit Kaur

Dheshraj Singh

Dheshwin Kaur

Ajay Harveen Singh

Previnjit Kaur

Dheshpreet Kaur

Great Grand Child

Anaiyrareet Kaur

SASKAR / CREMATION

DATE: 27th June 2025 (Friday)

TIME: 1pm

LOCATION: NIRVANA Memorial Park Shah Alam (Jalan Pusaka 21/1, Off Persiaran Jubli Perak, Seksyen 21, 40300 Shah Alam)

Cortege leaves from residence at 12 noon:

(17, Jln Anggerik Eria 31/111, Kota Kemuning 40460 Shah Alam)

Path Da Bhog: To-Be-Confirmed

CONTACT

Jagjit : 019 270 2489

Malkit : 012 233 6372

Charanjit : 012 217 7049

We request everyone to join us in offering prayers of peace for the departed soul.

With love from the Chehal family

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 25 June 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here