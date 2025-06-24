Sardar Kartar Singh

(1933 – 2025)

With profound grief and sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law and uncle, who departed this life peacefully by Waheguru’s Hukam on 13th June 2025 in Brisbane, Australia.

He was the dearly cherished son of the late Sardar Jodh Singh and the late Sardarni Mahinder Kaur, and the devoted husband of the late Sardarni Ajit Kaur.

He leaves behind a legacy of love and warmth, and will be deeply missed by:-

Children (Spouses)

Mdm Jagdish Kaur (Late Dr. Jagjit Singh Dulku)

Rajinderpal Kaur (Dr. Veerinderjit Singh)

Dr. Mandev Singh (Eashvinderpal Kaur)

Mundeep Kaur (Narinder Singh Chemay)

Veerinder Kaur

Grandchildren

Harvinder Singh, Damanjit Kaur, Sanjit Singh, Manveer Chemay, Brehem Chemay,

Jasraaj Singh, Jasleen Kaur.

Siblings (Spouses)

Mdm Krishen Updesh Kaur (Didar Singh Sekhon)

Ranbir Singh (Harjit Kaur)

Jaswant Singh (Sautari Shewaram)

Dr. Inderjit Singh (Jasbir Kaur)

Also fondly remembered by his nephews, nieces, extended family, and all who had the honour of knowing him.

To be his children is to carry a legacy—a legacy of kindness, resilience, and quiet strength. It is a privilege that has blessed every part of our lives and one that will continue to guide us long into the future. We are proud to be his children, and even more than that, we are deeply grateful.

PATH DA BHOG & ANTIM ARDAAS

Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara

(16, Rosemary Street, Inala, Brisbane, Australia)

28th June 2025, Saturday,

10.00 am to 12.00 pm followed by Guru Ka Langgar.

Your presence, prayers, and support during this time are deeply appreciated.

For more information, kindly contact: Dr. Mandev Singh at +61416840795

Condolence messages may be sent to: vednam99@hotmail.com

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh

