Seven teams battle it out at Sikh Inter-Varsity Pickleball Tournament

By Aneesha Kaur | Malaysia |

Students from seven universities came together for the Inter-University Sikh Tournament 2025 for Pickleball in Petaling Jaya in May.

The inter-varsity Sikh sporting event was organised by University Malaya Sikh Society, Persatuan Sikh University Putra Malaysia, Asia Pacific University Punjabi Cultural Society and Brickfields Asia College Punjabi Cultural Society.

A total of 36 participants, inlcuding students from Management and Science University (MSU), Taylor’s University and Sunway University also took part, took part in Men’s Doubles, Women’s Doubles and Mixed Doubles categories.

“This wasn’t just a tournament—it was a meeting point,” said Harsimren Kaur of University Malaya. “It gave us a space to come together as students, as Sikhs, and as a community that has long needed these shared moments.”

For many, the event marked the start of a new chapter in student-led Sikh engagement in Malaysia. The energy on display made it clear: the next chapter promises to be even more vibrant.

The event was supported by SSU Kelab Aman, HSS Advisory Sdn Bhd and Gerakan Belia Se-Punjabi Malaysia (GBSM).

