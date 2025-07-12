Hockey lionesses in MJHL 2025

Pavithnoor Kaur, Jaipreet Riana Kaur and Balreen Kaur will be playing in Malaysian Junior Hockey League 2025

Girls in MJHL 2025, left to right: Balreen Kaur, Jaipreet, Jiwa Mohan and Pavithnoor Kaur

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

At least three Panjabi girls will be taking part in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League 2025 (MJHL) tournament that is now going on.

Midfielder Pavithnoor Kaur, 14, and defender Jaipreet Riana Kaur, 13, will be playing for Jiwa Mohan. Balreen Kaur, 17, will don the KL City Wipers jersey as a defender.

Sixty three teams will be taking part in the competition running from July 7 to Aug 23, compared to 49 teams in 2024. There will be 10 boys teams in Division 1 and 30 in Division 2, and 23 girls team.

(Look out for the report on the boys team tomorrow)

