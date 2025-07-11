BMW India puts Hardeep Singh Brar behind the wheel

He moves from Kia India to BMW Group India to assumed the role of President/CEO

Industry veteran Hardeep Singh Brar is set to steer BMW India in the battle for the eminence in the steadily growing luxury car market dominated by global premium brands.

Come September 1, Hardeep will take on his new role at the German luxury carmaker.

BMW Group India has appointed him as the President and Chief Executive Officer succeeding Vikram Pawah who will take on the role of CEO of BMW Group Australia and New Zealand.

Hardeep left Kia India as its Senior Vice President and Head of Marketing & Sales after serving for slightly more than four year. Prior to that, he was the director for marketing and sales at Great Wall Motor Co Ltd for slightly more than a year. His stints, mostly on the marketing, were at Nissan Motor Corporation, General Motors India and Volkwagen.

“Mr. Hardeep Singh Brar holds vast expertise and an intricate understating of Indian automotive industry to lead this dynamic market and strengthen BMW Group’s operations here,” said Jean-Philippe Parain, BMW Group’s SVP for Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Hardeep holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Punjab. He is an alumnus of Harvard Business School’s Senior Executive Leadership Program.

With BMW, MINI and Motorrad, the BMW Group has its sight set firmly on the premium sector of the Indian automobile market. BMW India is a 100% subsidiary of the BMW Group and is headquartered in Gurugram (National Capital Region), according to its statement.

BMW India started operations in 2007. The wide range of its activities include a manufacturing plant in Chennai, a regional distribution centre in Pune, a training centre in Gurugram and development of a dealer organisation across major metropolitan centres of the country. BMW Group Plant Chennai locally produces 10 car models.

