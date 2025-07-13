Sikh lawyer continues as strata management tribunal president

This is Rejinder Singh Dhaliwal's third three-year term since July 2015, making him one of the pioneer presidents of of the tribunal.

Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming hands Rejinder Singh Dhaliwal appointment letter as president of Strata Management Tribunal on July 9, 2025

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Senior Malaysian lawyer Rejinder Singh Dhaliwal will continue to serve as president of Strata Management Tribunal for a three-year period ending June 2028.

He was among seven presidents of the Housing and Strata Management Tribunal to receive the appointment letters from Minister of Housing and Local Government Nga Kor Ming at a ceremony in Putrajaya on Wednesday (July 9).

This is Rejinder’s third three-year term after his first appointment in July 2015, making him one of the pioneer presidents of the tribunal.

When asked why he had gone back to sit on the tribunal, Rejinder told Asia Samachar: “For the challenge and my quest for knowledge.”

In May 2024, the senior member of the Malaysian Bar was reelected as president of the Sant Sohan Singh Ji Melaka Memorial Society Malaysia for a two-year period. He has been serving as the president of Malacca-based outfit since 2018. He is also serving as the vice president of the Kuala Lumpur-based Tatt Khalsa Diwan Selangor.

Despite serving for the last decade, Rejinder has deemed every tribunal sitting as a challenge as parties are not allowed legal representation unless permission is granted by the tribunal.

The presidents get paid an allowance for each sitting to hear cases filed at the Strata Management Tribunal like non-payment of maintenance fees, condominium and apartment inter-floor leakages and sometimes set aside the AGM of management corporations of joint management bodies for non-compliance with the Strata Management Act 2013.

In 2024, 12,833 cases were registered with the tribunal, with 11,839 cases successfully resolved. Until June this year, the tribunal had resolved 6,505 cases, according to a ministry statement.

Also present at the appointment ceremony were the ministry’s Secretary General M Noor Azman Taib and Housing and Strata Management Tribunal Chairperson D Sunita Kaur Jessy.

