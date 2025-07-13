Sardar Kaka @ Amar Singh Bhullar (1946 – 2025), Rawang / Mentakab

SARDAR KAKA @ AMAR SINGH BHULLAR

2 October, 1946 – 11 July, 2025

Parents: Late Atma Singh Bhullar & Late Basant Kaur of Mentakab

Wife: Raghbir Kaur (Debo) D/o Late Kartar Singh Sidhu-Brar & Late Dalip Kaur

“With profound sorrow, we bid farewell to a beloved husband, father, brother, son, and uncle, whose love, strength, and wisdom were blessings to all who knew him. Though he has departed from this world, his spirit lives on in the hearts he touched. May the Divine embrace his soul and grant him eternal peace in the light of the Almighty.”

LAST RITES – 14th July 2025, Monday

9.00 am: Sukhmani Sahib Path will take place at Gurudwara Sahib Petaling Jaya.

9.00 am – 11.00 am: Wake will be held at Gurudwara Sahib Petaling Jaya.

12.00 pm: Saskaar at Krematorium MBPJ (No. 60, Jalan 51A/229, Kg Tungku, 46300, Petaling Jaya, Selangor).

AKHAND PATH

Akhand Path to start on the 14.07.25, Monday at 2pm Gurudwara Sahib Rawang and Path Da Bhog at 11.45 am on the 16.07.25, Wednesday followed by Antim Ardaas.

Contact: Sunder 012 354 7915

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh

| Entry: 13 July 2025 | Source: Family

