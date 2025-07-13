What to Watch: Romantic comedy Aap Jaisa Koi

R Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh (left) in romantic movie Aap Jaisa Koi

Quintessential romantic hero R Madhavan and actress Fatima Sana Shaikh star in romantic drama Aap Jaisa Koi featuring an unconventional love story between a reserved middle-aged Sanskrit professor and a spirited French instructor.

The professor, Shrirenu Tripathi (played by Madhavan) has crossed the 40-years-old mark. He wants to get married but is tossed around in the open seas while searching for a life partner.

He even tries to sign up for an app aimed at lonely hearts called ‘Aap Jaisa Koi’. This is where the fun begins. Lo behold, the app transforms him, cheers him up even. But he is nowhere closer to finding a partner.

Along the way emerges the French instructor Madhu Bose (played by Fatima). Their characters are almost opposites, but that stark difference attracts Madhu.

Fatima first gained widespread recognition for her role as Geeta Phogat’s younger sister, Babita Kumari , in the critically acclaimed film Dangal (2016). Her portrayal was praised for its sincerity and emotional depth.

In a review in The Mint, it said the movie — capturing the theme of late-blooming romance, masculine vulnerability, modern love and old-fashioned chauvinism — though polished was ‘superficial romance’.

It added that the narrative is burdened by a script that lacks depth and a story that never quite takes off. Interactions are built around overly familiar themes of sexual conservatism, ego and misunderstanding.

Still, worth a watch for those looking out for some light romantic comedy.

