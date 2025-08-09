Bayan Baru gurdwara to raise another RM200,000 for kitchen upgrade

Fund Raising | Malaysia: Gurdwara Sahib Bayan Baru is working to raise another RM200,000 to build a fully equipped kitchen. They have already raised RM200,000 for the project expected to be completed by February 2026. CLICK HERE FOR THE UPDATE AT ASIA SAMACHAR FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM.

MESSAGE FROM THE GURDWARA

Fund Raising | Malaysia: Gurdwara Sahib Bayan Baru is working to raise another RM200,000 to build a fully equipped kitchen. The Penang gurdwara has raised half the amount needed

Gurdwara Sahib Bayan Baru, Penang ????

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh!

Humble Appeal to the Saadh Sangat Ji

With Guru Sahib’s blessings, we have started the construction of a new kitchen at our Gurdwara Sahib. (see photos of the 1st pile)

To complete this important seva, we humbly request your support.

We aim to raise RM400,000 to build a fully equipped kitchen.

This project is expected to be completed by February 2026.

✅ Good news: 50% of the required amount has already been raised!

Let us unite as Sangat and contribute towards this noble cause.

???? Donation Details:

???? Bank-in to:

Bank: Public Bank

Account Name: Persatuan Gurdwara Sahib Bayan Baru, Pulau Pinang

Account No: 3241 3543 11

???? WhatsApp bank-in slip to:

Manjeet Singh – 012 401 5277

Sohon Singh – 017 474 6902

(A receipt will be forwarded to you)

✉️ Cheque option:

Issue cheque to:

Persatuan Gurdwara Sahib Bayan Baru, Pulau Pinang

???? Post to:

134, Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah,

11900 Bayan Lepas,

Pulau Pinang.

(Please write your name, address & H/P number at the back of the cheque. A receipt will be sent.)

???? Please forward this message to family and friends who may wish to contribute.

Dhanvaad Ji ????

Gursewak

