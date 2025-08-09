The Silent Harm of Loud Music: A Call for Change at Punjabi Functions

Event organizers, DJs and sound engineers must be educated on safe sound practices. Gurdwara committees should invest in modern sound systems that provide clarity without excessive volume.

The vibrant energy of a Punjabi wedding or the soulful devotion of a Gurdwara prayer service are hallmarks of our culture. Yet, an increasingly common element threatens to overshadow these beautiful traditions: dangerously high sound levels. While music is central to these gatherings, its excessive volume has become a pervasive issue, one that we must urgently address for the health and well-being of our community.

We have all been there. At a wedding reception, the music is so loud that conversation is impossible. The bass thumps not just through the floor, but through your chest, leaving a ringing in your ears long after the event ends. Similarly, within the sacred spaces of our Gurdwaras, the sound systems—meant to carry the divine message of Gurbani—are often amplified to a level that is jarring, making it difficult for many to focus on prayer or find spiritual solace.

This practice, while seemingly a matter of taste or preference, carries a serious and often silent cost. Medical experts warn that prolonged exposure to sound levels above 85 decibels—the volume of a busy city street—can cause permanent hearing damage, including tinnitus and hearing loss. Our celebrations and places of worship, ironically, are becoming environments where we risk irreversible harm to ourselves and, critically, to our children and elders, who are particularly vulnerable.

The rationale behind such high volume is often a desire for “bigger” and “better,” a perceived measure of the function’s success or grandeur. But true success lies not in the decibel count, but in the quality of the experience. A wedding should be a place for joyous celebration, where family and friends can connect, laugh, and dance without shouting to be heard. A Gurdwara should be a sanctuary of peace, where the mind can be still and absorb the profound wisdom of our scriptures.

It is time for a cultural shift. We must redefine what a good function sounds like. This change requires collective effort. Event organizers, DJs and sound engineers must be educated on safe sound practices. Gurdwara committees should invest in modern sound systems that provide clarity without excessive volume.

Most importantly, as a community, we must speak up. Let us advocate for an environment where our traditions are celebrated with joy, respect, and a mindful consideration for the health of all who attend. By turning down the volume, we do not diminish our celebrations; we make them richer, safer, and more inclusive for generations to come.

