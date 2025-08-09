Singapore turns 60

Singapore President Tharman having a word with navy officer Meher Singh at the National Day Parade on Aug 9, 2025 – Photo: Video grab

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

Singaporeans turned out in force for the National Day Parade at the Padang and Marina Bay today (Aug 9) as the republic celebrates its 60th birthday.

The dazzling event capped the celebration themed Majulah Singapura, or Onward Singapore.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam inspected the Guard of Honour, stopping to talk to some of the officers. One of them was Sikh navy officer Meher Singh who is currently a naval diver. He was formerly the basketball vice captain in Raffles Institution.

