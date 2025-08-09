Pipes and pride: Sri Dasmesh Band to dazzle audiences in KL

Sri Dasmesh Pipe Band to present historic bagpipe concert at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas in Kuala Lumpur on Aug 31, 2025

The dashing Sri Dasmesh Pipe Band will stage Malaysia’s first ever bagpipe concert at Dewan Filharmonik Petronas in Kuala Lumpur on the night of Merdeka.

The award winning band will present ‘The Fortress of Dreams: A Sri Dasmesh Original‘ from 8pm to 10pm on Aug 31.

The band, recognised for excellence in traditional Scottish piping, will make history as they present the first ever full-length bagpipe concert to be staged at the nation’s iconic concert hall.

In 2019, the Kuala Lumpur-based Sikh pipe band made headlines when they won the World Pipe Band Championships Grade 4B in Scotland.

In 2023, the band was promoted to Grade 4A. They managed to break into the finals at the World Pipe Band Championships and secured 9th place worldwide in their grade.

On Merdeka Night, the band is promising to showcase a bold and imaginative performance that blends the deep roots of bagpipe tradition with local musical heritage.

The Fortress of Dreams is more than a concert. It is a cultural statement. The performance will incorporate an exciting fusion of bagpipes with Malaysian instruments such as the Chinese Tanggu, Indian Urumi and Malaysian Gamelan, alongside global sounds including the Irish flute.

Tickets are available now, with limited seating in B and C Reserve categories offered at 10% off using the promo code “SDPB2025”. For details and purchases, visit www.dfp.com.my.

