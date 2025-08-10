Sardarni Manjit Kour (1948 – 2025), Tepi Sungai Klang, Selangor

Sardarni Manjit Kour
Parents: Late Chanan Singh & Late Sardarni Naranjan Kaur
15.12.1948 – 7.8.2025
Tepi Sungai Klang, Selangor | Village: Chicha Pagna, Amritsar
Peacefully passed away on 7th August 2025 leaving behind:
Husband: Sardar Kuldip Singh
Children / Spouses:
- Kiranjeet Kaur / Late Surinderjit Singh
- Sharanjeet Kaur / Harjeet Singh
- Rinajeet Kaur / Keshmohinder Singh
- Daramveen Kaur / Ajmer Singh
Grandchildren:
Govindave Singh
Manpreet Kaur
Celvin Singh
Shareen Kaur
Karenjeet Kaur
Rajvindave Singh
Nelvin Singh
Krishvin Singh
Prithvin Singh
Aaravdave Singh
And Great Grandchildren, Sisters and Brothers, Brothers & Sister In Laws and Relatives.
PATH DA BHOG
Gurdwara Sahib Klang
17th August 2025, Sunday
10.00AM to 12.00PM
Contact:
Gurmit 016 – 394 6637
Kuldip 016 – 344 4563
She was the heart of our family a devoted wife, a nurturing mother, a loving grandmother and a great grandmother. Her greatest legacy was the unity and love she built within our home. She touched lives with her kindness, strength, and unwavering faith, leaving behind memories we will treasure forever.
Entry: 10 Aug 2025
