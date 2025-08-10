Sardarni Manjit Kour (1948 – 2025), Tepi Sungai Klang, Selangor

Sardarni Manjit Kour

Parents: Late Chanan Singh & Late Sardarni Naranjan Kaur

15.12.1948 – 7.8.2025

Tepi Sungai Klang, Selangor | Village: Chicha Pagna, Amritsar

Peacefully passed away on 7th August 2025 leaving behind:

Husband: Sardar Kuldip Singh

Children / Spouses:

Kiranjeet Kaur / Late Surinderjit Singh Sharanjeet Kaur / Harjeet Singh Rinajeet Kaur / Keshmohinder Singh Daramveen Kaur / Ajmer Singh

Grandchildren:

Govindave Singh

Manpreet Kaur

Celvin Singh

Shareen Kaur

Karenjeet Kaur

Rajvindave Singh

Nelvin Singh

Krishvin Singh

Prithvin Singh

Aaravdave Singh

And Great Grandchildren, Sisters and Brothers, Brothers & Sister In Laws and Relatives.

PATH DA BHOG

Gurdwara Sahib Klang

17th August 2025, Sunday

10.00AM to 12.00PM

Contact:

Gurmit 016 – 394 6637

Kuldip 016 – 344 4563

She was the heart of our family a devoted wife, a nurturing mother, a loving grandmother and a great grandmother. Her greatest legacy was the unity and love she built within our home. She touched lives with her kindness, strength, and unwavering faith, leaving behind memories we will treasure forever.

| Entry: 10 Aug 2025 | Source: Family

