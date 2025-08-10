Breaking barriers as first Sikh female F4 racer

Kareen Kaur all set to blaze the F4 racing circuit

By Anandpreet Kaur | Singapore |

Young Kareen Kaur is making strides in her budding racing adventure. Her next chapter is right around the corner as she debuts in an FIA-sanctioned Formula 4 (F4) race in India.

“We’re leaving today for India,” her father Kuldeep Singh to Asia Samachar.

The 15-year-old Singapore karting queen is preparing to get behind the wheels for the F4, widely recognised as the entry-level category in single-seater formula racing, serving as the natural progression for young drivers transitioning from karting to motorsport.

“I’m proud to be a Sikh girl chasing my dream in one of the toughest sports in the world,” Kareen tells Asia Samachar in an interview. (SEE BELOW).

Kareen is set to make history as the first Sikh female and first female Singaporean to dabble in the F4 race.

“As a young Sikh girl in a male-dominated sport, Kareen’s journey is about more than just racing—it’s about representation, resilience, and redefining limits. Her participation on this international platform marks a powerful step forward for diversity in motorsports and serves as an inspiration to aspiring athletes everywhere,” add Kuldeep.

Kareen Kaur with her father Kuldeep Singh

The open-wheel racing industry features a wide range of formats, from traditional high-speed ovals to cutting-edge electric series.

F1 is the premier category in motorsport, attracting more than a billion fans annually. Formula 2 serves as the primary feeder series for Formula 1. Formula 3 (F3) is next up in the motorsport hierarchy, serving as a developmental category for young drivers hoping to climb the ranks of professional racing. Then comes Formula Regional (FR) and F4.

F4 gives young drivers their first taste of single-seater racing. They adapt to the higher speeds, aerodynamics, and handling characteristics of open-wheel cars, laying the foundation for their future careers in motorsport.

Cars in this category are designed with simplified technical specifications compared to higher formula categories, making them more accessible and cost-effective for aspiring drivers and teams. While they offer a significant performance upgrade from karts, F4 cars are also engineered to prioritize safety, reliability, and ease of maintenance.

In March 2023, Kareen emerged as the fastest female Singapore Kart Driver after achieving a personal best of 44.9 seconds with full race weights. This year, she clocked 44.1 seconds, making her the fastest female driver in Singapore.

THE INTERVIEW

Q: What are some of the lessons picked up in racing over the years?

One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is mental discipline. In karting and now in formula car training, things can go wrong quickly. A tiny mistake in braking or positioning can cost you the race. I’ve had to train myself to stay calm under pressure, trust my instincts, and keep learning from every lap. Racing also taught me about resilience. I’ve had weekends where nothing goes right, yet I show up the next day, refocus, and fight back.

Another key lesson is that success in motorsports is a team effort. While I’m the one in the car, I wouldn’t be here without my mechanics, coaches, and especially my family. Behind every driver, there’s a group of people pushing and believing.

Q: What is the biggest challenge when a racer moves to Formula 4?

The jump from karting to Formula 4 is huge. You’re suddenly dealing with aerodynamics and downforce, which totally changes how the car behaves through corners. You’re strapped in tight with a full harness, surrounded by carbon fibre, and the cockpit heat can be intense. There’s a lot more to think about. I have to constantly check my mirrors, manage very high G-forces, and braking becomes a whole new skill. You have to press incredibly hard, almost standing on the pedal. Even clutch control and launching the car off the line are techniques we don’t use in karting.

There’s so much more technical detail and precision in everything from understanding telemetry data to working closely with engineers.

Singapore karting queen now moves up to F4 racing

Q: What are your biggest fears?

Honestly, my biggest fear is not being able to continue racing because of limited funding. I know I have the passion, discipline, and talent, but motorsports is expensive, and opportunities can disappear quickly if you don’t have financial support.

Q: How do you intend to continue funding your racing?

Right now, my family has been supporting me, and I’m very thankful to them. But we know that going further, especially into full Formula 4 championships and beyond, will require help.

We’re actively seeking sponsorships and brand partnerships. In return, I provide exposure through my international racing presence, media coverage, and community work. I also collaborate with hydration brands and recovery clinics to show how athletes train like professionals even at my age.

We’re also working with organizations that support female athletes in male-dominated sports, and I’m hoping more people see this not just as backing a driver but as investing in representation and breaking barriers.

Q: Anything else you’d like to share?

I’m proud to be a Sikh girl chasing my dream in one of the toughest sports in the world. Being a female, I have to work twice as hard to match a male’s strength. There are times when I overtake or win against male drivers, and I can see they’re not happy. Sometimes, they push harder or get aggressive, but I don’t feel intimidated by that.

I understand that motorsport has traditionally been male-dominated. But I don’t see that as a limitation. It’s actually my motivation. What others see is just me being fast and aggressive on track, but they don’t see the hours I spend relentlessly training in the gym, working on data, and pushing through physical and mental limits.

For now, my goal is to race in the F1 Academy, an all-female international series led by Susie Wolff. I’ve had the chance to personally meet many of the F1 Academy drivers during the Singapore Grand Prix and again in Abu Dhabi during the final race of the season. I was even invited to the F1 Academy workshop at the paddock, where I received valuable advice on what it takes to reach that level, and I’ve been putting in the work ever since.

If I can inspire even one girl to chase a dream that seems too far or too male-dominated, then I know I’ve already made an impact. My ultimate dream is to race in Formula 1 one day and bring Singapore to the world stage.

