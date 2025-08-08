Hospital Bentong taps Sikh councillor for visitor board 

Hospital Bentong director Dr S. Vikneswara handing the appointment letter to Jasvir Singh

Jasvir Singh Ram Singh will serve the board of visitors of Hospital Bentong for a two-year period until end-2027.

He received his letter of appointment, signed by Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, from the Pahang hospital’s director Dr S. Vikneswara.

In Malaysia, a Hospital Board of Visitors (BOV) acts as a bridge between the community and the hospital, monitoring service quality and ensuring patient welfare.

These boards, also known as Lembaga Pelawat Hospital, play a crucial role in channeling public feedback, supporting underprivileged patients, and promoting volunteerism. They are appointed by the Minister of Health and comprise individuals with healthcare knowledge and community representation.

Jasvir, who is a member of the Bentong Municipal Council, also serves as special officer for Sikh affairs to Pahang Menteri Besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

RELATED STORY:

Bentong appoints Sikh councillor for another term (Asia Samachar, 20 May 2025)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here