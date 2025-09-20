First Mithi Yaad: Dashminder Singh @ Bobby (1979 – 2024)

1st Barsi / Mithi Yaad of

LATE DASHMINDER SINGH @ BOBBY

25.2.1979 – 29.9.2024

Parents: Sdr. Bhajan Singh & Smt. Randeep Kaur @ Pream Kaur (Puchong)

Wife: Gurpreet Kaur (Preeti)

Children: Jasreen Kaur, Dashreena Kaur, Raajkaran Singh

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh. In conjunction with the 1st Death Anniversary of our beloved Son/Father/Husband, we would like to invite you and your family to the Akhand Path Sahib to remember the beautiful departed soul for all the love and kindness spread during his presence.

AKHAND PATH

Details of prayers as below :-

Venue: Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Tin

Date: 26 Sept 2025 (Friday)

Time: 9 am – Arambh of Akhand Path Sahib

Date: 28 Sept Sept (Sunday)

Time: 9 am – Samapti of Akhand Path Sahib followed by Kirtan Katha.

12 noon: Sehaj Path da Bhog followed by Guru ka Langgar

Please treat this as personal invitation from each and everyone of us in the family. Your presence will be highly appreciated.

| Entry: 20 Sept 2025 | Source: Family

