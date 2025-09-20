Human touch cannot be digitalized, says award-winning letter from Sikh principal

Malaysian Education Ministry Secretary General Aminuddin Hassim handing over a certificate to Sharon Kaur for winning letter as part of the PPPM Program Jerayaawara 2026-2030

The spark that teachers ignite in their students cannot be replicated by artificial intelligence (AI), says Sharon Kaur, principal of a school in Penang.

In a heartfelt letter to Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek that recently earned a state-level prize, Sharon underscored the irreplaceable role of teachers in nurturing independent thinkers.

“The drive we grow in students is not found in AI answers. Human touch cannot be digitalized. To see students who think independently, there must be teachers who do,” writes the principal of SMK Hamid Khan.

While welcoming digital tools in education, Sharon stressed that certain fundamentals of teaching must remain hands-on.

She recalled her childhood memories of her parents, both teachers, working late into the night on lesson plans and record books.

“That was where teaching began for me—in the mindset and dedication. To digitalize everything teachers do would take away that extra push in shaping the next generation,” she said.

Sharon believes that preparing lesson plans is more than an administrative task; it reflects a teacher’s commitment.

“Some teachers today don’t even know how much a lesson plan matters because everything is at their fingertips—they just cut and paste. The preparation is part of the dedication we want our teachers to have,” she explained.

For Sharon, teaching is not confined to school hours.

“Teaching is not and will never be just a 7-to-3 job. It is a calling where work is brought home because teachers are shaping human minds. That calling stays with you after 3pm and even after retirement,” she said.

“I am not suggesting a regression in digital tools, but rather a progression—one that preserves the human essence of teaching.”

Sharon, 53, began her career in 1993 at the age of 22 and has served in Sabah, Kelantan and six other states over 33 years. Her journey has taken her from a Primary Certificate IPG trainee to earning a master’s degree, eventually rising to the role of school principal.

“I am just a teacher, yet I hold the reins for the future. With 33 years of teaching and still going strong for another five years, I am always a teacher at heart,” she wrote.

Currently the only Sikh principal in Penang, Sharon’s letter—dated August 25, 2025—highlights not just her personal commitment but also a wider call to safeguard the heart of teaching.

