10th Mithi Yaad: Amajit Kaur (1955 – 2015)

10th BARSI PRAYERS

In Loving Memory of Devoted Wife & Mother

Amajit Kaur d/o Late Dara Singh

12.8.1955 – 23.10.2015

Daughter of Late Sdr Dara Singh Sidhu & Late Sdrn Bhan Kaur – Chemor, Perak

Daughter in law of Late Sdr Sohan Singh & Late Sdrn Bans Kaur – Chenderiang, Perak

Ten years have passed, but the love and lessons our mother gave us remain in our hearts forever. She prayed for us without fail, always putting others before herself. Her kindness, strength, and unwavering love continue to guide us every day.

We miss you, Mom, and we will always cherish the love and lessons you gave us.

Deeply missed and always remembered by:

Husband: Swanta Singh s/o Late Sohan Singh, Chenderiang, Perak

Children / Spouses / Grandchildren:

Talvinder Singh

Melvinder Kaur / Ajitpall Singh

(Jeshreenjit Kaur / Tanveerpall Singh, Gurveerpall Singh)

Balvinder Singh / Manpreet Kaur

(Aishlynder Kaur)

SEHAJ PATH DA BHOG

25th October 2025, Saturday

Gurdwara Sahib Tapah, Perak

6.30am to 8.30am: Asa Di Vaar

9.30am to 12.00pm: Kirtan followed by Sehaj Path Da Bhog

Guru ka Langgar will be served.

Please treat this as a personal invitation to join us in remembrance of our dearest Mum.

| Entry: 11 Sept 2025 | Source: Family

