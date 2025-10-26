Historic win for Panjabi boxer

Harpreet Singh win WBC Asian Super Middleweight Championship in Bangkok on October 22, 2025.

Indian boxer Harpreet Singh from Lions MMA & Boxing Punjab has etched his name in history as the first Panjabi-Sikh to capture a WBC Asian title.

Harpreet delivered a stunning knockout victory over defending champion Tyson Ping Tai Ng to clinch the WBC Asian Super Middleweight Championship in Bangkok on October 22.

“This victory is more than a title — it’s a mission realised,” said Jatinder Singh, one of the key figures at Lions MMA Punjab.

Based in Punjab, Lions MMA & Boxing has been working to transform the lives of young people by offering free access to sports, mentorship, and world-class training. The academy’s mission goes beyond producing champions — it strives to steer youth away from drugs and alcohol, and towards fitness, purpose, and self-discipline.

