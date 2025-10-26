Terloke Singh (1966 – 2025), Buntong, Ipoh

Terloke Singh s/o Late Gurbachan Singh

1966 – 2025

Leaving behind his beloved wife Asha Devi & daughter Aishane Kaur

PATH DA BHOG & ANTIM ARDAAS

The family of Late Terloke Singh (fondly known as Dave) humbly invites family & friends to join us for Antim Ardas (Path da Bhog) as follows.

Sunday, 2nd November 2025

10 AM – 12 PM

Gurdwara Sahib Buntong, Ipoh

Followed by Guru Ka Langgar

“JO UPJAI SO BINAS HAI, PARIO AAJ KAL MAAHI.”

(ਜੋ ਉਪਜੈ ਸੋ ਬਿਨਸ ਹੈ, ਪਰਿਓ ਆਜ ਕਲ ਮਾਹਿ ॥)

— SRI GURU GRANTH SAHIB JI, 1429

Contacts:

Aishane Kaur 010 – 949 4605

BT Bhullarr 019 – 546 3737

Nelly Bhullarr 012 – 531 3838

