Terloke Singh (1966 – 2025), Buntong, Ipoh

Terloke Singh s/o Late Gurbachan Singh
1966 – 2025
Leaving behind his beloved wife Asha Devi & daughter Aishane Kaur
PATH DA BHOG & ANTIM ARDAAS
The family of Late Terloke Singh (fondly known as Dave) humbly invites family & friends to join us for Antim Ardas (Path da Bhog) as follows.
Sunday, 2nd November 2025
10 AM – 12 PM
Gurdwara Sahib Buntong, Ipoh
Followed by Guru Ka Langgar
“JO UPJAI SO BINAS HAI, PARIO AAJ KAL MAAHI.”
(ਜੋ ਉਪਜੈ ਸੋ ਬਿਨਸ ਹੈ, ਪਰਿਓ ਆਜ ਕਲ ਮਾਹਿ ॥)
— SRI GURU GRANTH SAHIB JI, 1429
Contacts:
Aishane Kaur 010 – 949 4605
BT Bhullarr 019 – 546 3737
Nelly Bhullarr 012 – 531 3838
Entry: 21 Oct 2025
