Bhai Jagjeet Singh Babiha: A kirtani for a new generation

By Manjit Kaur | Opinion |

Most people live out their lives in relative anonymity and are quicky forgotten. But occasionally, some individuals emerge whose impact goes beyond their immediate circles, leaving a deep mark on history and community. Though only at the beginning of his career the young kirtani from Delhi, Jagjeet Singh Babiha, through his inspirational performances, has emerged as one of those individuals who has inspired countless Sikhs across the globe, but children and young people in particular, to reclaim their heritage through kirtan.

Sikh history provides us with profound examples of individuals doing extraordinary things. Currently, the Panth is commemorating the 350 anniversary of the supreme sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, who gave his life for the protection of freedom of belief. Guru Ji is hailed by Sikhs and non-Sikhs across the Indian subcontinent as, “Hind di Chadar” (Protector of India). Whilst few ordinary lives compare to our great Gurus, Saints and Shaheeds (martyrs), the Panth also shows us that ordinary Gursikhs, such as Jagjeet Singh Babiha, who openly states he is inspired by Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji, often rise to meet challenges facing the community. It is no surprise that all his Kirtan performances are always accompanied by the chant “dhan Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Jio..”

The Phenomenon of Jagjeet Singh Babiha

Today, I believe, in Jagjeet Singh Babiha, we are witnessing the emergence of one such individual on the Panthic stage. In such a short span, through his super-energetic kirtan, blessed by a sweet, melodious voice he has inspired thousands, especially children and youngsters, to flock to Gurdwaras and immerse themselves in kirtan.

I first encountered Jagjeet Singh Babiha via YouTube, and I was immediately captivated. His voice is a rare blend of power and delicate subtlety, expressing profound compassion and love. He possesses a unique ability to connect passionately with everyone in the Sangat, from toddlers to the elderly. It is a connection of the soul, a gentle, thoughtful communion that is truly exceptional.

What makes his journey more remarkable is the humility of his beginnings. Prior to becoming a front-line kirtani, he was a talented tabla player, a role he cherished for many years, exhibiting excellent rhythm and musical sensitivity. He initially hesitated when encouraged to take up kirtan. It was only through what he saw as Guru Ji’s blessing that he began practising and developing his own unique style.

But the road to the current success has not been easy. He recalls that early on he was often denied time to perform kirtan, which often left him in tears. But he did not give up; he used to pray to Waheguru on a daily basis to give him strength and encouragement to remain focussed on what he loved most of all, which was to sing kirtan in the sangat. It is not a surprise that one of his signature shabads is “ਮੇਰਾ ਬੈਦੁ ਗੁਰੂ ਗੋਵਿੰਦਾ ॥ My physician is the Guru, the master of the Universe.”

The Power of His Presence and Spirit

My first experience of Jagjeet Singh Babiha’s kirtan live in person was at the Vaisakhi in the Park event held in Smethwick (UK) on Sunday, 11 May 2025. He was simply amazing! The atmosphere was electrifying, and the Sangat embraced the experience with open hearts. His kirtan is beyond description. Just like sweet honey, the only way to appreciate it is to merge into it and to taste the shabad that he sings with so much passion.

Since then, for the past six months, I haven’t missed a day of listening to his kirtan. For me, his singing has become a source of peace, harmony and love. It has really brought home to me what the Guru Arjan means when he says

“ਹਰਿ ਕੀਰਤਨੁ ਸੁਣੈ ਹਰਿ ਕੀਰਤਨੁ ਗਾਵੈ ॥ ਤਿਸੁ ਜਨ ਦੂਖੁ ਨਿਕਟਿ ਨਹੀ ਆਵੈ ॥੨॥

Listening to and singing the Kirtan, misfortune shall not even come near you. ||2||”

Youth Engagement: His Strength

Jagjeet Singh Babiha is clearly a blessing from Guru Ji to strengthen and encourage the youth. He consistently and intentionally involves young people, making them feel welcomed and engaged. He praises them, and they, in turn, feel comfortable approaching him. They make requests to him to perform particular shabads, and even ask to play the tabla alongside him. Understanding the importance of the need to encourage the youth, he never denies such requests. He truly is a gentle human being with a giant heart who respects and uplifts all age groups.

His entire group is brilliant, with a special mention due to his tabla player for his amazing energy, rhythm and outstanding blend. Beyond the stage, Jagjeet Singh Babiha is a passionate, independent traveller, seeking knowledge of the world and the people in it. He is comfortable in his own skin and his identity, which is a positive example for our youth.

In an age where the Sikh community faces a crisis of engagement and identity and is crying out for someone to lead the Panth, what I see in Jagjeet Singh Babiha is a natural inspired leader. He is not one who seeks fame and power, but simply to serve and to inspire the youth to become leaders themselves.

Gurbani says that to be born a human being is to be fitted with special powers. The challenge then is for us to realise this for ourselves and to achieve our full potential. Though he will be the first to acknowledge his many weaknesses and mistakes, nonetheless, Jagjeet Singh Babiha is proof that, occasionally, with Guru Ji’s blessing, individuals can and do arise to inspire the next generation.

Why His Work Matters

Jagjeet Singh Babiha speaks to younger Sikh generations who may feel alienated from older styles of kirtan or from the Gurdwara environment. It is sad to say but, other than big occasions such as Vaisakhi and Divali, most Gurdwaras are empty of youth. The common excuse that the youth make is that they do not understanding what is being said and/or they gain little inspiration. But Jagjeet Singh Babiha’s approach has disrupted this trend. Most importantly, his style of kirtan and his call for all members of the sangat to become kirtani’s, to sing with one voice, creates an amazing atmosphere of unity.

But simply being a performer of amazing kirtan is not enough. What make Jagjeet Singh Babiha special is his humility and non-discrimination. Sadly, may Sikhs, including parcharaks and kirtanis, have become associated with particular groups, but Jagjeet Singh Babiha has become a model of inclusivity. One only needs to look at the amazing range of people who sits on the stage with him and in the sangat. We see old, young and very young, male and female, Amridhari, keshadhari and non-keshadhari. I am sure there are also non-Sikhs who come to his smagams and become inspired. This total commitment to inclusivity must be the way forward if we Sikhs are to build love and unity.

Conclusion

Bhai Jagjeet Singh Babiha stands at an important intersection: of youth, energy, tradition and innovation. His journey, from tabla player to leading a kirtani, his struggles to be given time to perform kirtan, his humility and resilience, and his ability to reach across generations, marks him apart.

As we reflect on the challenges facing our youth today and our institutions, the example of Jagjeet Singh Babiha offers hope that Sikhi can flourish in the moder age. Let us engage, listen, support and protect people like him. That means not being afraid of change, supporting the development of a new generation of kirtani’s and parcharaks that can connect with the youth.

I see the storms I have survived, the steep ascents of struggle and the wide fields of hard-won achievements that lie far below – Manjit Kaur

Manjit Kaur, a UK-based therapist and counsellor, is a presenter at the 1 Show Live at Panjab Broadcasting Channel, UK. She can be contacted via email at manjitkaur1show@gmail.com

