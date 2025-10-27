Manhunt after woman raped in racially aggravated attack in Britain

Police released CCTV footage of the suspect in the Park Hall area of Walsall – Photo: West Midlands Police/PA

The police have launched a man hunt for a man who is suspected to have raped in a racially aggravated attack, the second such attack on the Panjabi community in the Midlands in the last two months.

West Midlands Police were called to the Park Hall area of Walsall just after 7.15pm on Saturday (Oct 25) after a woman was reported to be distressed in the street.

Officers established that the woman, aged in her 20s, had been raped and assaulted at a nearby property by a man she did not know, the force said. It confirmed that the incident was being treated as “racially aggravated”, according to British newspaper.

“This was an absolutely appalling attack on a young woman, and we are doing absolutely everything we can to arrest the person responsible,” said Detective Superintendent Ronan Tyrer, of West Midlands Police.

Last month, a Sikh woman was raped in grassland on Tame Road, Oldbury, in an incident also treated as racially aggravated by police.

(Asia Samachar, 25 Feb 2024)

