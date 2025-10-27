Narinder Singh (1961 – 2025), TNB / Chemor, Perak

Narinder Singh s/o Sukhdarshan Singh (TNB)
6.9.1961 – 27.10.2025
Village: Kotli
Wife: Sarjit Kaur d/o Gurdial Singh (Kuala Kangsar)
Children / Spouses:
Kavinderjeet Singh / Emma
Pelvinder Singh
Maninderjeet Singh / Kiranjit Kaur
Kiranjeet Kaur / Kael Veen Singh
Thrishanjeet Kaur / Palvinjit Singh
Grandchildren, nephew and nieces.
LAST RITES
Tuesday, 28th October 2025
1.00 pm: Cortège leaves from residence at 15, Jalan Klebang Mewah 5, Medan Klebang Mewah, 31200, Chemor, Perak
2.00 pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh crematorium, Ipoh
AKHAND PATH
Gurdwara Sahib Bercham (2nd Darbar)
31 October (Friday) to 2 November (Sunday)
Arambh (starts) at 9am, Friday.
Path da Bhog on 2 November (Sunday), from 9am to 12noon
Contacts:
Maninderjeet Singh 014 216 6884
Kiranjit Kaur 012 243 4065
Sukhvinder Singh 011 3600 7021
Kiranjeet Kaur 017 288 6265
In loving memory of our beloved husband, father, son & grandfather. A man of kindness, humility, and grace. You led by quiet example, teaching us that strength is found in gentleness and that true greatness lies in a humble heart. Your love was steady, your presence comforting. Always filled our hearts with a love that time can never fade. Though you are no longer here with us your spirit lives on in the values you taught, the laughter you shared, and the memories we’ll forever hold close.
