Narinder Singh (1961 – 2025), TNB / Chemor, Perak

Narinder Singh s/o Sukhdarshan Singh (TNB)

6.9.1961 – 27.10.2025

Village: Kotli

Wife: Sarjit Kaur d/o Gurdial Singh (Kuala Kangsar)

Children / Spouses:

Kavinderjeet Singh / Emma

Pelvinder Singh

Maninderjeet Singh / Kiranjit Kaur

Kiranjeet Kaur / Kael Veen Singh

Thrishanjeet Kaur / Palvinjit Singh

Grandchildren, nephew and nieces.

LAST RITES

Tuesday, 28th October 2025

1.00 pm: Cortège leaves from residence at 15, Jalan Klebang Mewah 5, Medan Klebang Mewah, 31200, Chemor, Perak

2.00 pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh crematorium, Ipoh

AKHAND PATH

Gurdwara Sahib Bercham (2nd Darbar)

31 October (Friday) to 2 November (Sunday)

Arambh (starts) at 9am, Friday.

Path da Bhog on 2 November (Sunday), from 9am to 12noon

Contacts:

Maninderjeet Singh 014 216 6884

Kiranjit Kaur 012 243 4065

Sukhvinder Singh 011 3600 7021

Kiranjeet Kaur 017 288 6265

In loving memory of our beloved husband, father, son & grandfather. A man of kindness, humility, and grace. You led by quiet example, teaching us that strength is found in gentleness and that true greatness lies in a humble heart. Your love was steady, your presence comforting. Always filled our hearts with a love that time can never fade. Though you are no longer here with us your spirit lives on in the values you taught, the laughter you shared, and the memories we’ll forever hold close.

