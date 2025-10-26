Sunita Kaur (1970 – 2025), Taman Kok Lian, Kuala Lumpur

Sunita Kaur

(1970 – 2025)

With profound sadness, we share the passing of Sunita Kaur beloved daughter of Late Swaran Singh Thandal (Income Tax) & Jagjit Kaur on 25 October 2025.

Beloved granddaughter of the late Ujagar Singh Baidy & late Gurnam Kaur, and the late Hakkam Singh & late Manjit Kaur.

FUNERAL

Sunday, 26th October 2025

12:30 PM: Cortege departs residence at No. B50, Lorong Padang Rengas 3, Taman Kok Lian, Batu 5, Jalan Ipoh, Kuala Lumpur

2:00 PM: Saskaar (cremation) at Shamshan Bhoomi, Loke Yew, Kuala Lumpur

PATH DA BHOG AND ANTIM ARDAAS

Sunday, 9th November 2025

From 9:30am – 11.30am

Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, Kuala Lumpur

May her soul rest in eternal peace.

Jagjit 019 383 5097

Parminder 017 201 3756

| Entry: 26 Oct 2025 | Source: Family

