Sunita Kaur (1970 – 2025), Taman Kok Lian, Kuala Lumpur

Sunita Kaur
(1970 – 2025)
With profound sadness, we share the passing of Sunita Kaur beloved daughter of Late Swaran Singh Thandal (Income Tax) & Jagjit Kaur on 25 October 2025.
Beloved granddaughter of the late Ujagar Singh Baidy & late Gurnam Kaur, and the late Hakkam Singh & late Manjit Kaur.
FUNERAL
Sunday, 26th October 2025
12:30 PM: Cortege departs residence at No. B50, Lorong Padang Rengas 3, Taman Kok Lian, Batu 5, Jalan Ipoh, Kuala Lumpur
2:00 PM: Saskaar (cremation) at Shamshan Bhoomi, Loke Yew, Kuala Lumpur
PATH DA BHOG AND ANTIM ARDAAS
Sunday, 9th November 2025
From 9:30am – 11.30am
Gurdwara Sahib Sentul, Kuala Lumpur
May her soul rest in eternal peace.
Jagjit 019 383 5097
Parminder 017 201 3756
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 26 Oct 2025 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here