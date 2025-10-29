Jujhar “Tiger” Singh makes history at Power Slap championship

Jujhar “Tiger” Singh emerges category champion at Power Slap championship in Abu Dhabi on October 24, 2025

Jujhar “Tiger” Singh of Chamkaur Sahib, Punjab, has etched his name in sports history by becoming the first Indian to win an international Power Slap championship.

On October 24, in Abu Dhabi, the 28-year-old athlete triumphed in a gripping three-round bout against Russian heavyweight Anatolii “The Kraken” Galushka. The event, officially sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission, marked India’s powerful debut on the global Power Slap stage.

In the opening round, Galushka’s precision and power gave him the upper hand, landing heavy shots that tested Singh’s resilience. The second round turned fierce when a thunderous slap from the Russian grazed near Singh’s right eye. However, displaying the true spirit of a Punjabi warrior, Jujhar rebounded spectacularly in the final round. His precise and forceful strikes overwhelmed Galushka, earning a unanimous decision from the judges and sealing a historic victory for India.

Born into a modest farming family on the outskirts of Chamkaur Sahib, Jujhar’s journey reflects grit and determination. A former wrestler and kabaddi player during his school days in nearby Karura village, he later turned to modern combat training inspired by mixed martial arts. Relocating to Mohali, he joined a specialized strength and conditioning program, balancing limited resources with unwavering commitment.

For over a year, Singh trained rigorously for his Power Slap debut. His daily routine began at dawn with strength and hand-conditioning exercises, followed by balance and breathing drills designed to build control and resilience—key components in Power Slap competitions.

With this groundbreaking win, Jujhar “Tiger” Singh has not only brought pride to Punjab but also opened a new chapter for India in the emerging world of professional slap fighting.

