First Mithi Yaad: Mata Bhajan Kaur (1944 – 2024)

FIRST MITHI YAAD

MATA BHAJAN KAUR

Mata Bhajan Kaur

(28.6.1944 – 3.12.2024)

Wife of Late Sardar Puran Singh @ Mejar (Formerly from Air Panas, Setapak)

Daughter of Late Sardar Tota Singh (Bentong, Pahang)

Daughter-in-law of Late Sardar Sohan Singh (Labu Road, Seremban)

PROGRAMME

Saturday, 22nd November 2025

6 a.m. to 12 noon

Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa Diwan, KL

Program will include;

. Asa Di Vaar

. Jodh Mela

. Guru ka Langar

We humbly request all dear family and friends to kindly save the date and join us in prayer and remembrance.

Thank you

From the family of Late Mata Bhajan Kaur

Contact details:

Satwant 016 652 3959

Kaldip 018 229 0791

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 30 Oct 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here