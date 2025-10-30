Naranjan Singh (1936 – 2025), Petaling Jaya

Naranjan Singh s/o Balwant Singh

14 JANUARY 1936 – 30 OCTOBER, 2025

Sardar Naranjan Singh passed away peacefully on Thursday, 30th October 2025, at the age of 89. He leaves behind his beloved wife, children, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren.

He leaves behind:

Beloved Wife,

Kirpal Kaur d/o late Letchuman Singh (Raub)

Children / Spouses,

Harjit Kaur / late Daloir Singh

Gurjit Kaur

Rajinder Singh / Jasvinder Kaur

Kuldip Singh / Sharmila Kaur

LAST RITES

31st October 2025, Friday

7.50am: Cortège leaves residence at, 27, Jalan 51a/232, Seksyen 51a, 46100 Petaling Jaya, Selangor

10.00am – 12.00pm: Wake & Cremation (saskaar) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Lot 294, 295, Jalan Loke Yew, Pudu, 55200 Kuala Lumpur

For those who wish to convey their condolences to the family, kindly contact the following numbers:-

Melinder: +6016 506 7903

Harjit Kaur: +6012 238 7948

Gurjit Kaur: +6012 308 9825

