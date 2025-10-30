Naranjan Singh (1936 – 2025), Petaling Jaya

Naranjan Singh s/o Balwant Singh
14 JANUARY 1936 – 30 OCTOBER, 2025
Sardar Naranjan Singh passed away peacefully on Thursday, 30th October 2025, at the age of 89. He leaves behind his beloved wife, children, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren.
He leaves behind:
Beloved Wife,
Kirpal Kaur d/o late Letchuman Singh (Raub)
Children / Spouses,
Harjit Kaur / late Daloir Singh
Gurjit Kaur
Rajinder Singh / Jasvinder Kaur
Kuldip Singh / Sharmila Kaur
LAST RITES
31st October 2025, Friday
7.50am: Cortège leaves residence at, 27, Jalan 51a/232, Seksyen 51a, 46100 Petaling Jaya, Selangor
10.00am – 12.00pm: Wake & Cremation (saskaar) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall, Lot 294, 295, Jalan Loke Yew, Pudu, 55200 Kuala Lumpur
For those who wish to convey their condolences to the family, kindly contact the following numbers:-
Melinder: +6016 506 7903
Harjit Kaur: +6012 238 7948
Gurjit Kaur: +6012 308 9825
| Entry: 30 Oct 2025 | Source: Family
