Dr. Parminder Singh Grewal (1959 – 2025), ENT Surgeon, Bagan Specialist Centre, Butterworth

Forever Remembered

Dr. Parminder Singh Grewal s/o Harnam Singh

ENT Surgeon, Bagan Specialist Centre, Butterworth

(4.9.1959 – 4.11.2025)

“As His decree is issued, so is His command obeyed. Those who are sent, come O Nanak; when they are called back, they depart and go.”

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of the loving husband of Kulwant Kaur, son of Mdm Baljinderpal Kaur, devoted father of Navnith Singh and Rashnith Kaur, and a cherished member of our community.

Parminder lived a life defined by kindness, integrity and service. As a dedicated doctor, he touched countless lives with his healing hands and gentle heart.

We invite family and friends to gather during these times to pay their respects and offer prayers for his eternal peace.

Wake

???? Residence: 23, Solok Bukit Jambul 5, 11900 Bayan Lepas, Penang

???? Wednesday, 5th November 2025: 5.00 pm – 9.00 pm

Prayers

???? Thursday, 6th November 2025:

11.00 am – Sukhmani Sahib

12.30 pm – Kirtan followed by Ardas

Saskar / Cremation

???? Thursday, 6th November 2025 at 2.00 pm

???? Hindu Cremation Grounds, Batu Lancang, Penang

Cortege departs residence at 1.30 pm for the crematorium.

For further details, please contact:

???? Hardeep Singh – 012-483 2637

???? Sheila – 012-395 3990

Entry: 5 Nov 2025

