What to Watch: Mardaani and the myth of male strength

Rani Mukerji in Mardaani

By Raag & Reel | Movie Review |

Threatened by the triumph of women, some men reveal themselves not as strong but as fragile storms crashing against the shore of resilience. Their hostility exposes insecurity rather than power, forcing us to confront what happens when male fear of women’s success curdles into violence—and how women reclaim dignity, justice and selfhood in response.

The Hindi-language action thriller Mardaani (2014) arrived in the long shadow of the 2012 Delhi gang rape, a moment that shook India’s collective conscience. Its sequel, Mardaani 2 (2019), turned a harsher lens on juvenile crime and institutional failure.

Together, these films function as more than genre thrillers; they operate as cultural interventions, compelling audiences to confront the psychology underpinning gendered violence.

Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, the series strips away the illusion of male dominance. It exposes a mindset unable to recognise women’s achievement, one that shrinks when women rise. The perpetrators’ obsession with power is revealed as hollow—cowardice masquerading as control, violence deployed to conceal inadequacy.

Direction plays a decisive role. Pradeep Sarkar builds a tense, procedural realism around trafficking networks in Mardaani, while Gopi Puthran sharpens the psychological focus in Mardaani 2, tracing brutality back to entitlement and fear. Neither film glamorises violence; instead, both expose its roots in insecurity.

Another disturbing layer is institutional: male subordinates uneasy with taking orders from a woman. Shivani’s authority unsettles fragile egos, revealing how patriarchy operates not only in crime but within everyday professional hierarchies.

Equally chilling is the weaponisation of shame. The films show how perpetrators exploit social stigma to silence victims, turning fear of judgment into a tool of submission. By exposing this, the narratives insist that dismantling gendered violence requires dismantling the culture of shame that sustains it.

At the centre stands Rani Mukerji as Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy. She embodies conviction over brute force, giving voice to women who refuse to bow. Ultimately, the films remind us that sexual violence is not an assertion of strength but the last refuge of men who cannot compete. Women’s rise is not a threat—it is a mirror, and for those willing to look honestly, a path to collective redemption.

RELATED STORY:

What to Watch: How Finding Her Edge turns rivalry into redemption (Asia Samachar, 25 Jan 2026)

| Entry: x January 2026 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here