Kota Kinabalu gurdwara seeks RM650,000 for prayer hall restoration

The interior view of the Darbar Sahib of Gurdwara Sahib Kota Kinabalu prior to its closure.

The Kinabalu Singh Sabha Association (KSSA) Sabah has launched its fundraising appeal to restore the main prayer hall, the Darbar Sahib, of the 101-year old gurdwara building built in 1924. The estimated cost of restoration and repairs is RM650,000.

The collective aim is to ensure the restoration and repairs reflect the gurdwara’s spiritual and historical significance, according to a KSSA statement emailed to Asia Samachar.

The project commenced on Nov 13, 2025 and target completion date has been set for mid-2026.

A building sub-committee, chaired by Dr Amarjit Singh, and a fundraising sub-committee, chaired by Baldev Singh, has been established for the project. Arkitek Khosa, a Kuala Lumpur-based architectural consultancy firm established by Amerpal Singh Khosa, has been appointed as lead consultant.

KSSA has achieved tax exemption status from the Inland Revenue Board of Malaysia (LHDN) for Malaysian donors and also permission from the Sabah State Government to proceed with the fundraising appeal in the public domain.

It has also set up a dedicated fundraising mobile line and distributed flyers and booklet for the donation appeal.

“Presently, our focus is on the Darbar Sahib building – our main prayer hall where the Sri Guru Granth Sahib (Sikh holy scripture) is housed and religious services take place and is a sacred space,” KSSA president Baldev Singh said in a fundraising booklet released for the efforts.

On the whole, KSSA is prioritising the restoration, enhancement and maintenance of the Gurdwara Sahib complex, which includes the Darbar Sahib, Sach Khand, Nishan Sahib, Langar Hall, accommodation, meeting room and classrooms.

Baldev said the general body of KSSA has approved plans for essential restoration and repairs to the Darbar Sahib.

“As the Gurdwara Sahib celebrates 101 years, preserving its structure for future generations has become a top priority,” said Dr Amarjit. “Preserving the gurdwara is not just about repairing a building — it is about protecting over a century of faith, unity, and service for future generations.”

Gurdwara Sahib Kota Kinabalu

Plans are afoot for fundraising events including a charity run and Vaisakhi Bazaar. Ultimately, charity begins at home and all Sikhs are humbly requested to donate generously to this endeavor, the statement added.

Gurdwara Sahib Kota Kinabalu was established in 1924 by Sikh pioneers who settled in the then Jesselton, British North Borneo. Over 100 years later, a thriving Sikh community remains rooted in Kota Kinabalu with the gurdwara as the spiritual and cultural heart of the community.

“The restoration mission will ensure the Gurdwara continues to inspire and unite our future Sikhs generations to come and visitors alike,” the statement added.

The proposed restoration involves the full reinstatement of the main Gurdwara building to ensure safety, structural integrity, and a dignified place of worship for future generations, according to the fundraising booklet.

It said the scope of works include replacement of asphalt roof covering, ceiling repairs and refurbishment, installation of new cement board wall lining and fluted feature walls, internal and external repainting, mechanical and electrical maintenance works, upgrading of general fittings and fixtures, as well as restoration of the entrance arch and facade features.

KINABALU SINGH SABHA EXCO 2025-2027: Seated from Left: Baldev Singh (president), Jakjit Singh (vice president). Standing from Left: Dr. Jaswant Singh, AP Dr. Balvinder Kaur Kler, Didar Singh (committee members), Amarjit Kaur (honorary secretary), Dr Amarjit Singh & Lukhwant Singh Gill (committee members).

DONATION DETAILS

Account: TABUNG PENGURUSAN RUMAH IBADAT (TPRI) GURDWARA SAHIB KOTA KINABALU

Bank: AMBANK

Account Number: 888-107-057514-7

Please email or WhatsApp your deposit slip to our Honorary Treasurer to receive your receipt.

For further information, please contact ksinghsabha24@gmail.com or the Fundraising Hotline: +6012-386-1924

