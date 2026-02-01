Petaling Jaya names Ruplynn Kaur as child council president

Ruplynn Kaur

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Sixteen-year-old Ruplynn Kaur is learning to lead not from the sidelines, but from the council table.

The secondary student SMK (P) Sri Aman student has been appointed president of the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) Child Council — a youth advisory body to the city’s local government — for the 2026–2027 term.

Petaling Jaya is a major city in the Malaysian state of Selangor, and the role gives Ruplynn a formal platform to represent children’s perspectives in urban decision-making.

“I intend to promote good health and wellbeing among children, as well as protection and inclusivity for all children in Petaling Jaya,” she told Asia Samachar.

Ruplynn, among 30 students chosen for the position, said her motivation to apply stemmed from a strong interest in child welfare and children’s rights, as well as a desire to contribute to the goals championed by UNICEF.

She first learned about the initiative through a workshop on making Petaling Jaya a Child Friendly City (PJCFC). Following an interview invitation to join the Petaling Jaya Child Council (PJCC), she went through a series of practical-based and group interviews before securing her appointment.

Beyond her council role, Ruplynn serves as a school prefect and is actively involved in her school’s youth leadership summit and young entrepreneur club.

Ruplynn Kaur with Petaling Jaya mayor Mohamad Zahri Samingon (2nd from left) and her family – Photo: Asia Samachar

The PJCFC initiative is the result of collaboration between MBPJ and non-governmental organisations to promote child participation in city governance. Children below 18 years of age who live or study in Petaling Jaya are selected to serve as Child City Councillors on a voluntary basis for a two-year term.

Ruplynn is the daughter of Raminder Singh, who works in the building and civil construction sector, and Melisa Kaur, a senior lecturer at a local college.

