YSA brings career mentors, industry experts for insights forum

A stellar line-up of industry experts will come together for an industry insights roundtable in Singapore on Saturday (Jan 31, 2026).

The half-day event, organised by the Young Sikh Association Singapore (YSA), is designed to give young graduates a platform to ask questions, learn from seasoned professionals and gain practical career guidance. The programme will feature expert sharing sessions followed by rotating roundtable discussions, allowing participants to seek personalised advice from multiple mentors and build meaningful connections in an increasingly digital world.

Participants will hear first-hand from womenswear brand founder Bhajinder Kaur and technology transformation expert Dr Paviter Singh, who will share insights from their professional journeys and industry experiences.

The panel also includes banking and finance professional Sunita Kaur, who brings experience across external and internal audit in multiple industries. Rounding out the diverse line-up are Harvinder Singh from the education sector, financial industry leader Dr Sarjit Singh, filmmaker and writer Upneet Kaur, and accounting firm partner Amandeep Singh.

YSA said the roundtable aims to bridge the gap between education and industry by fostering mentorship, dialogue and long-term professional networks for young people navigating the early stages of their careers.

