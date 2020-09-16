Penang Sikhs got RM1.9m state funding

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

Penang state government has allocated RM1.9 million to all gurdwaras in the state, with the bulk of the funding going to three Punjabi Education Centres (PECs) and the restoration of the historic Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Penang (WGSP).

In making the announcement, Penang state exco Jagdeep Singh Deo said RM804,000 went to the three PECs, RM499,390 disbursed under the non-Islamic places of worship (RIBI) fund, RM444,500 for WGSP restoration and RM130,000 for various celebrations and festivals.

“This proves the state government’s support for the Sikh community in Penang,” he was quoted by the Malay Mail.

At a press conference at WGSP today (16 Sept), Jagdeep said the Penang state government has allocated RM6.78 million for RIBI since 2016. The fund has a balance of RM2.67 million.

Jagdeep, who chairs the state’s housing, local government and town and country planning committee, said the restoration work for the category one WGSP heritage building is estimated to cost RM5.5 million. Work on the restoration of the 120 year old building began last year.

Today, Jagdeep contributed another RM50,000 from his own assemblyman allocation towards the restoration of the GWS. “We need to fully restore this historic building for our future generations,” he was quoted in the newspaper report.

