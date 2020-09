By Asia Samachar Team | PUNJAB, INDIA |

Well known kirtani Bhai Harnam Singh Srinagar Wale passed away today (16 Sept). He was the Hazuri Ragi (resident kirtani) at Sri Darbar Sahib, Amritsar.

