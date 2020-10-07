Birmingham Sikh artist reveals sculpture to honour health workers

Birmingham artist Amrit Singh has revealed his sculpture for the Gratitude public art installation designed to pay tribute to British health workers in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

His piece of work will be one of the 49 human-form sculptures that will be part of the public art to be officiated on 5 July 2021 when the National Health Service (NHS) celebrates its official birthday.

“As the campaign is to pay tribute to the NHS and key workers, I wanted to dedicate my sculpture to all the brilliant voluntary key workers from diverse backgrounds who played a pivotal role this year and continue to do so.

“I wanted to create an elegant sculpture that represented their value and unique contributions and I did this by using a combination of metallic, glitter and textured paint with geometric shapes that contrasted the curvature of the sculpture. I LOVE how it turned out and it looks awesome up close,” Amrit said in a LinkedIn entry.

Three sculptures were revealed last week at the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery.

Gratitude will be a spectacular public art installation to thank NHS staff and all key workers for their ongoing courage and dedication, says Wild In Art, the public art producer behind the scheme. The event is in support of NHS Charities Together.

“The image of key workers standing together, but apart, is one of the abiding images of this time, and Gratitude will connect people and communities, artists and businesses, NHS staff and all key workers, inviting people to come together, reflect and show their appreciation,” it said.

The sculptures, individually designed by UK artists, are supposed to reflect the stories and contributions of this unprecedented year.