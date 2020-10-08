Mata Harnam Kaur (1919-2020), Setapak

MATA HARNAM KAUR W/O LATE BACHAN SINGH CHUGAWAN, SETAPAK

(21.8.1919 – 4.10.2020)

Village: Chugawan. Age: 101 years.

Mata Harman Kaur, our guardian angel, has left us to be with her Creator.

She was gem of a person full with blessings and love, gifted with long life, had the opportunity to see children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Deeply missed, forever loved and cherished by:

Husband: Late Bachan Singh Chugawan

Son / Daughter-in-Law: Tara Singh / Charn Kaur

Grandchildren:

Savinder Kaur, Karamjit Singh, Bhupinder Kaur, Jagjit Singh, Jasbir Singh, Charanjit Singh, Jasvinder Kaur & Harjit Singh

Akhand Path: 16-18 October 2020 (Fri-Sun), at Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa Diwan, Kuala Lumpur. Commences 8am, 16 Oct.

Path da Bhog on 18 Oct 2020 (Sunday) at 8.00am followed by Kirtan Darbar from 9.30am-12.00pm

Contact:

Karamjit Singh – 019 274 3326

Jasbir Singh – 019 319 0154

The family express their heartfelt thanks to all relatives and friends for their support during the recent bereavement.

Due to the RMCO, relatives and friends attending are reminded to comply with the SOP for places of worship.

Please treat this as a personal invitation.