Malacca gurdwara committee booted out in no-confidence motion

The sole gurdwara in the historical state of Malacca once again came under scrutiny with its management committee coming under fire.

The committee was ousted when a majority of members voted for a motion of confidence at the Gurdwara Sahib Melaka (GSM) emergency general meeting (EGM) on Sunday (4 Oct).

The motion against the committee, led by Tirath Singh, revolved around a number of issues, including supposedly tarnishing the gurdwara’s image when it was ‘brought to court for non-payment of dues’ to a company even though the payment was said to have been approved at an EGM on 17 Nov 2019.

The meeting then elected a pro-tem committee, to be led by engineer-turn-lawyer Sarmokh Singh, to manage the affairs of the gurdwara until its next annual meeting scheduled for March 2021.

Tirath, a technical director of a Malacca-based manufacturing firm, came into the GSM leadership role in 2018 when elected unopposed at its emergency meeting on 16 Dec 2018. The meeting was held to diffuse a disagreement that had been brewing for some months.

He took over from the then GMC led by Karam Singh who has now returned as the vice president.

“The members present, who voted for the no confidence motion, believe the pro-tem committee will serve their needs better. I hope the new committee will satisfy them, and do better,” Tirath told Asia Samachar when contacted.

A one-time major trading port on the Strait of Malacca, Malacca was declared a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2008. It is a major tourist attraction today. The early Malay sultanate in the region came to an end when the Portuguese conquered it in 1511.

For Sikhs, Malacca plays host to one of the largest annual Sikh prayer gathering held in the memory of Baba Sohan Singh (1901-1972), the former granthi of Malacca gurdwara and one of the most respected Sikh preachers in the region.

The Protem Management Committee of Gurdwara Sahib Melaka:

President – Sdr Sarmokh Singh.

Vice President – Sdr Karam Singh Sandhu.

Secretary – Sdr Amritpal Singh.

Assistant Secretary – Sdr Baldip Singh Dhesii

Treasurer – Sdr Balwant Singh.

Assistant Treasurer – Sdr Dato Baldev Singh Randhawa .

Committee Members: Sdrni Ranjit Kaur, Bibi Harsimran Kaur, Sdr Lakhbir Singh Bhar, Sdr Jaswant Singh, Sdr Harjit Singh.