Arjan Singh (1929-2020), Ex-JKR, Bangsar

PATH DA BHOG: 11 Oct 2020 (Sunday), from 10am – 12 noon, at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh, Perak | Malaysia

PATH DA BHOG: 11 Oct 2020 (Sunday), from 10am – 12 noon, at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh, Perak | Malaysia

ARJAN SINGH S/O LALL SINGH

(Ex-JKR, Bangsar)

Age: 91 Years

Passed away peacefully on 1st October 2020 Forever loved and cherished by:

Wife: Late Sardani Sarabjeet Kaur

Children / Spouse:

Late Balvinder Singh

Rita Khushvinder Kaur / Santokh Singh

Malvinder Singh

Jagmeet Singh Kang / Jasbir Kaur

Brothers, Sisters, Grandchildren and a host of Relatives and Friends.

Path Da Bhog: 11 Oct 2020 (Sunday), from 10am – 12 noon, at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh, Perak.

Please treat this as a personal invitation.

Due to the RMCO, relatives and friends attending are reminded to comply with the SOP for places of worship.

Contact:

019-350 0512 Jagmeet

011-1181 7438 Melvin

019-269 9182 Santokh

| Entry: 8 Oct 2020 | Source: Family