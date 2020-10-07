Arjan Singh (1929-2020), Ex-JKR, Bangsar

PATH DA BHOG: 11 Oct 2020 (Sunday), from 10am – 12 noon, at Wadda Gurdwara Sahib Ipoh, Perak | Malaysia
ਘਲੇ ਆਵਹਿ ਨਾਨਕਾ ਸਦੇ ਉਠੀ ਜਾਹਿ ॥੧॥
ARJAN SINGH S/O LALL SINGH
(Ex-JKR, Bangsar)
Age: 91 Years
Passed away peacefully on 1st October 2020 Forever loved and cherished by:
Wife: Late Sardani Sarabjeet Kaur
Children / Spouse:
Late Balvinder Singh
Rita Khushvinder Kaur / Santokh Singh
Malvinder Singh
Jagmeet Singh Kang / Jasbir Kaur
Brothers, Sisters, Grandchildren and a host of Relatives and Friends.
Please treat this as a personal invitation.
Due to the RMCO, relatives and friends attending are reminded to comply with the SOP for places of worship.
Contact:
019-350 0512 Jagmeet
011-1181 7438 Melvin
019-269 9182 Santokh
| Entry: 8 Oct 2020 | Source: Family
Condolences to the family and pray his soul is with WAHEGURU.
Bless all