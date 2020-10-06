Court acquits Punjabi pilot in money lending case

A Malaysian High Court has acquitted and discharged a Punjabi pilot by a from an earlier lower court conviction for running a money lending business without a valid licence.

High Court judicial commissioner Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid ordered the release of the 61-year old pilot after allowing his appeal against the conviction and sentence imposed by the Sessions Court in Aug 28 last year, reports Bernama. The lower court had sentenced him to two years’ jail and fined RM300,000.

Azhar made the decision after hearing the submission by both parties. The pilot’s counsel submitted, among others, that the prosecution failed to show the elements of interest that was charged and amount of loan given was doubtful, according to the Malaysian national news agency report.

The pilot was charged with lending RM600,000 to a 62-year old man in an unlicensed business transaction, between Oct 31, 2011 and April 24, 2012, at RHB Bank Berhad, Taman Tun Dr Ismail here.