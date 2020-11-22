Sikhi Concepts Part 1: Guru Nanak’s Canvas

By Asia Samachar Team | MALAYSIA |

Something to mull over as we enjoy the weekend. Sikhi thinker Dr Karminder Singh Dhillon challenges us to rethink our Sikhi understanding.

Are we preoccupied living this life for the NEXT life? Code words: Janam-maran, chauraasi lakh.

This speaker suggest that Guru Nanak’s portrait of the world is one about life and living, not one focused on death or afterlife.

Guru Nanak’s spiritual genius saw him redefining the old spiritual ways into a new and revolutionary path. But the speaker argues that the vast majority of Sikhs have fallen back to the ways discarded by Guru Nanak.

How do we know if we are one of those living the ways actually discarded by Guru Sahib? Ask this question: Is our life driven and shaped by concepts like life after death, seeking heaven and intimidated by hell, fearing God’s wrath, giving in the hope of getting returns, etc?

Part 1 titled GURU NANAK’S CANVAS of the 12-part series titled SIKHI CONCEPTS tells us why understanding the re-defining is necessary to appreciate the messages of Gurbani. Karminder explores these crucial issues in the video series made available at Sikhi Vichaar Forum website.

Karminder recently released five books on Sikhi: The Hijacking of Sikhi (420 pages), Understanding Sidh Goshat (271), Understanding Anand (162), Understanding Asa Di Vaar (289) and Understanding Nitnem: Jup, Sodar and Sohela. (308).

