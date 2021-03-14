Sikhs celebrate 88th Malaysian Army Day at Port Dickson

By Cpl Nirminderjit Singh | MALAYSIA |

Serving and veteran members of the Malaysian Sikh armed forces met up for a prayer gathering in Port Dickson on Friday (12 March).

They joined the Sikh community members from Port Dickson, a beach fronting city in the state of Negeri Sembilan, to celebrate the 88th Malaysian Army Day celebration at Gurdwara Sahib Port Dickson.

The event was organised by the Badan Hal Ehwal Agama Sikh Tentera Darat (BHEAS TD), or Army Sikh Religious Affairs, with the support of the Army headquarters. BHEAS TD is currently chaired by Colonel Inderjit Singh Bachan Singh.

The main objective of the event was to offer thanks giving prayers for the peace the Nation enjoys due the contribution of the Malaysian Army as well as it sister services. It was also to establish a stronger bond with the local Sikh community and veterans as well as to promote and encourage the younger Sikh generations to serve the nation by taking up a career in the Malaysian Army and Malaysian Armed Forces.

(The writer is a member of the organising committee)

