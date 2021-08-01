Naranjan Singh Gill (1961 – 2021), Klang

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 10am, 4 August 2021 (Wednesday) at Simpang Lima Crematorium, Klang. The cremation is restricted to immediate family members as per strict Covid-19 SOP | Malaysia

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 10am, 4 August 2021 (Wednesday) at Simpang Lima Crematorium, Klang. The cremation is restricted to immediate family members as per strict Covid-19 SOP | Malaysia

SARDAR NARANJAN SINGH GILL S/O MEHENDAR SINGH GILL

With deep regret, we would like to inform that Sardar Naranjan Singh passed away peacefully on 30th July 2021.

A loving Son, Father, Brother, Uncle and Husband. Will be deeply missed by all.

Parents: Late Sdr Mehendar Singh Gill, Late Pritam Kaur & Mdm Amar Kaur

Wife: Mdm Viro Masse Singh

Childrens:

Karanjit Singh Gill

Jaskeerat Singh Gill

Siblings/ Spouses:

Mr Ranjeet Singh Gill & Baldev Kaur

Mdm Balbeer Kaur Gill and Naranjan Singh

Mr Jasvinder Singh Gill & Bimaljit Kaur

Cousins, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunties & friends.

Saskaar/Cremation: 10am, 4 August 2021 (Wednesday) at Simpang Lima Crematorium, Klang. The cremation is restricted to immediate family members as per strict Covid-19 SOP

Contact:

Mr Naranjan Singh (Brother-in-Law – Police) @ 0196171140

Mr Ranjeet Singh (Brother) @ 0122167872

| Entry: 1 Aug 2021 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond.Facebook | WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 | Email: editor@asiasamachar.com | Twitter | Instagram | Obituary announcements, click here |