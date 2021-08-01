Naranjan Singh Gill (1961 – 2021), Klang

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 10am, 4 August 2021 (Wednesday) at Simpang Lima Crematorium, Klang. The cremation is restricted to immediate family members as per strict Covid-19 SOP | Malaysia
SARDAR NARANJAN SINGH GILL S/O MEHENDAR SINGH GILL
With deep regret, we would like to inform that Sardar Naranjan Singh passed away peacefully on 30th July 2021.
A loving Son, Father, Brother, Uncle and Husband. Will be deeply missed by all.
Parents: Late Sdr Mehendar Singh Gill, Late Pritam Kaur & Mdm Amar Kaur
Wife: Mdm Viro Masse Singh
Childrens:
Karanjit Singh Gill
Jaskeerat Singh Gill
Siblings/ Spouses:
Mr Ranjeet Singh Gill & Baldev Kaur
Mdm Balbeer Kaur Gill and Naranjan Singh
Mr Jasvinder Singh Gill & Bimaljit Kaur
Cousins, nephews, nieces, uncles, aunties & friends.
Saskaar/Cremation: 10am, 4 August 2021 (Wednesday) at Simpang Lima Crematorium, Klang. The cremation is restricted to immediate family members as per strict Covid-19 SOP
Contact:
Mr Naranjan Singh (Brother-in-Law – Police) @ 0196171140
Mr Ranjeet Singh (Brother) @ 0122167872
| Entry: 1 Aug 2021 | Source: Family
